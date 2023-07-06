"Imagine if they use this at The Tribal Court" - Hilarious resurfaced clip of Solo Sikoa in rare form leaves fans in splits 

A hilarious video of Solo Sikoa has resurfaced online, and the WWE Universe cannot get enough of it.

Solo is The Enforcer of The Bloodline, but WWE's most dominant faction appears to be coming apart at the seams. Reigns and Sikoa were defeated in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank this past Saturday in London. Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in the match, and it was the first time The Tribal Chief had been pinned since 2019.

A wrestling fan posted a hilarious clip of Solo lip-syncing to Flo Rida's "My House" while cleaning his kitchen.

The reactions varied from wondering if it was actually Solo Sikoa to wondering what would happen if the video was shown when The Usos put Roman Reigns on trial in The Tribal Court this Friday on SmackDown.

TTV_KATIE_WAYNE_19 @Quarantine_722 @Russgoat_04 Imagine they use this at the tribal court lol @Russgoat_04 Imagine they use this at the tribal court lol

Bob @BobC2389 @Russgoat_04 Solo after costing Cody the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania @Russgoat_04 Solo after costing Cody the Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania

The Usos nominated Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy and Jey Uso voted for their little brother, Solo Sikoa, to be the next Tribal Chief on a recent edition of SmackDown.

The tension within The Bloodline has resulted in a fracture, as Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are the only remaining members of the group. In recent months, Sami Zayn and The Usos have left the faction behind due to Roman Reigns' leadership.

The Tribal Chief demands that things be done his way no matter what and even asserted his dominance over Solo at Money in the Bank by tagging himself in. Roman and Paul Heyman have claimed to be grooming Jey Uso to be the next Tribal Chief, but the 37-year-old superstar doesn't seem interested.

On a recent episode of SmackDown ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, The Usos suggested that Solo be the next Tribal Chief. Reigns reacted with a belly laugh, but his expression completely changed once he realized that Sikoa was staring at him.

Paul Heyman has been appointed as The Wiseman of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns. However, Heyman likely won't go down with a sinking ship and could be seeking an exit strategy. It will be fascinating to see how The Bloodline storyline plays out as WWE builds toward SummerSlam on August 5th.

Would you like to see Jey Uso challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit? Do you think Solo Sikoa could be the next Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

