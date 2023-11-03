"Impromptu match at Crown Jewel" - Roman Reigns to be dethroned by surprise opponent, according to WWE Universe

Roman Reigns is set to take on LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow afternoon, but whilst he's looking over his shoulder for Damian Priest, wrestling fans believe that he could have another opponent waiting in the wings.

Given Ric Flair's recent move over to AEW, several fans believe that WWE will be pushing for his Championship record to be broken as early as tomorrow at Crown Jewel.

John Cena will be in Saudi Arabia to face Solo Sikoa tomorrow whilst Roman Reigns will take on LA Knight. This would be the perfect place for a title change to take place, especially if LA Knight is unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

John Cena has made a living out of talking people into matches that they don't want to compete in. Given that Cena and Reigns are already in the midst of a feud, there is a way that this could be booked for the fans in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns isn't set to appear on WWE TV until 2024

following Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will not be appearing in WWE for several months following Crown Jewel, which is why many fans believe there could be a huge swerve planned at the end of the show.

Reigns was originally set to be part of Survivor Series but he is no longer listed for the show and now it seems that he won't be wrestling for WWE until The Royal Rumble. This means that Damian Priest will have to target Seth Rollins ahead of his return, unless he is able to cash in at Crown Jewel or someone else leaves Saudi Arabia with the Undisputed WWE World Championship.

Do you think there will be a major swerve at the end of Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

