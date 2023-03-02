"Improved so much," "Deserves all the flowers" - Fans believe WWE SmackDown star's recent performance calls for another push

WWE SmackDown is headed for the biggest event of the year as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner, and the match card for the show is slowly taking shape. Meanwhile, fans have praised former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan's recent performances. Many think the company should give her another push.

Last year, Liv Morgan climbed to the top of the women's division when she won the Money in the Bank contract and became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. However, her reign as the champion was seemingly lackluster, and she eventually lost the title back to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

Morgan has delivered numerous memorable performances in recent months, whether in the Women's Royal Rumble Match or the Elimination Chamber Match. Fans believe that WWE could have another run with Morgan as the champion due to her remarkable work inside the ring.

Joey Evola @EvolaJoey

in the world for this @WWEonFOX Liv deserves all the flowersin the world for this @WWEonFOX Liv deserves all the flowers in the world for this 💐👏 https://t.co/etNKNMIY2Y

Brie @brilyons91 @WWEonFOX these are also resons why @YaOnlyLivvOnce should get flowers these pictures say why she faught through the pain but she likes the pain, and also cause it took three girls to eliminate her. @WWEonFOX these are also resons why @YaOnlyLivvOnce should get flowers these pictures say why she faught through the pain but she likes the pain, and also cause it took three girls to eliminate her. https://t.co/lHCdVPXHyn

Kemosabe @ShaneRagoonan @WWEonFOX @WrestleNova @YaOnlyLivvOnce as well because over the past couple of years, she has improved so much both in the ring and on the mic and continues to do so. Went from NXT prospect to SmackDown Women’s Champiob, she’s undoubtedly my current favorite women’s wrestler in the WWE. @WWEonFOX @WrestleNova @YaOnlyLivvOnce as well because over the past couple of years, she has improved so much both in the ring and on the mic and continues to do so. Went from NXT prospect to SmackDown Women’s Champiob, she’s undoubtedly my current favorite women’s wrestler in the WWE. https://t.co/JEiLC9oCuh

Jary Williams @j_smoove809 🏽 @WWEonFOX Its her @YaOnlyLivvOnce . She constantly continues to improve week after week and its able enough to do what she does best. She has continued to make us proud every single day, we love you Liv and we will always support you. 🖤 @WWEonFOX Its her @YaOnlyLivvOnce. She constantly continues to improve week after week and its able enough to do what she does best. She has continued to make us proud every single day, we love you Liv and we will always support you. 🖤🙏🏽✨ https://t.co/YOFhrhFQip

Fans are genuinely behind Morgan and want to see her succeed further in the company by winning more championships down the line.

Liv Morgan will face Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown

After losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Liv Morgan has channeled her extreme side to conquer the women's division again. However, she is yet to regain the coveted title.

Morgan has recently been impressing fans worldwide as she lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She even became the runner-up after being eliminated by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

A few weeks later, she outperformed several stars inside the Elimination Chamber Match when she hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the top of the chamber pod. After that, it took three superstars and two submission moves to eliminate her from the contest.

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan will go one-on-one against her former rival, Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator is set to lock horns with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

