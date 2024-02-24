Incredible finish to the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match

The WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match opened the monumental show in Australia, and as expected, the ladies involved delivered a great spectacle.

Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan made their entrances to great ovations. They were locked up inside their respective pods, with Becky Lynch and Naomi starting the contest.

Tiffany Stratton was the third star to enter the match, and the former NXT Women's Champion showed off her gymnastic background with a flurry of moves on Becky Lynch and Naomi.

Liv Morgan was out next as she entered the Chamber bout for the fifth time in her career and went straight after Stratton. The up-and-coming star had the crowd behind her even before she exited the pod. One of the biggest moments was Naomi hitting a Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the top of the pod.

Stratton caught Naomi in a roll-up right after the move to pull off an upset elimination. Raquel Rodriguez came out to the ring next, and she had a few good moments before being overpowered by other stars.

The timer finally started running down for Bianca Belair's arrival, and The EST of WWE knocked Tiffany Stratton down outside to begin her attack. Stratton's moonsault off the pod onto everyone got her one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Stratton's outing ended at the hands of Liv Morgan, much to the crowd's disappointment, who chanted "bulls**" after the elimination. Belair dumped Rodriquez out of the match with the KOD, and the competitors were down to three.

The match's finish saw Liv Morgan first eliminate Bianca Belair with a roll-up. Becky Lynch showed the in-ring awareness of a veteran by hitting her finisher on Morgan and securing the final three-count.

Lynch won and earned a Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL.