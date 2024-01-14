Injured WWE star to return as face for the first time in nearly three years on SmackDown? Fans want it!

WWE started the year with a bang when they hosted three premium live event-level weekly shows across the company's three brands. However, injuries are common in the sport and fans think it's a blessing in disguise for a popular injured star who can finally turn face after his return to the brand.

In 2021, Austin Theory was moved to WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. He immediately turned heel during his first run and flourished under the old regime for a while. However, Theory has not yet had a run as a face on the main roster.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Austin Theory went one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes. Unfortunately, it ended poorly for both stars due to a botched move. However, fans see the upside of it and want Theory to turn face after he returns to the brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Some fans have asked for the turn for a while and believe that Theory will thrive as a babyface star in the promotion. A-Town is a talented young star, and fans and management have high hopes for him in the coming years.

Former WWE star claims he was supposed to win the 2022 Money in the Bank briefcase instead of Austin Theory

In 2022, Vince McMahon was busy pushing Austin Theory as the next star of the promotion. After two reigns as the WWE United States Champion, McMahon decided to elevate Theory further and added him to the Money in the Bank ladder match, which he won.

Unfortunately, he failed to have a successful cash-in on Seth Rollins. Speaking on Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle spoke about several scrapped plans that the management had for him, including a Money in the Bank ladder match win instead of A-Town Down.

"Wanna hear something else cool? I was supposed to win Money in the Bank, but Vince [McMahon] really likes Austin Theory, and literally hours before, they changed it and Austin was added in and threw me off the ladder. After I took two huge ladder bumps off the RKO and everything else, it’s like (…) But I love Austin Theory, and I’m happy for him. Keep killing it, bro," said Matt Riddle.

Last year, The Original Bro was released from WWE. Meanwhile, Theory and Grayson Waller are working on WWE SmackDown as a heel duo. It will be interesting to see when and how Theory returns.

