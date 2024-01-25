"Insane pairing," "That would be interesting" - Fans react to Paul Heyman inviting unexpected name to do 'business' with The Bloodline

WWE fans are quite excited over The Bloodline's Paul Heyman's recent tweet directed at a top name.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton interacted with Heyman and chose not to take things too far like he usually does. Heyman has now sent out a tweet thanking Orton for sparing him. The veteran also stated that LA Knight and AJ Styles are conspiring against The Viper.

Lastly, Paul Heyman made an offer to Randy Orton, asking him to consider doing business somewhere down the line.

"Hmmmmm ... @RandyOrton has me all TIED up. Ahem ... I'd like to thank the #Viper for his merciful decision not to DDT nor RKO me. Considering the fact AJ Styles and LA Knight are clearly conspiring against Mr Orton regarding this #Fatal4Way Match, I respect his intelligent decision. If there's ever any business for us to do in the future ..."

The Wiseman's offer to Orton received tons of responses from fans on Twitter, some of which can be checked out below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton's prediction about The Bloodline's Roman Reigns

Back in 2022, Orton completed two decades as a WWE Superstar. He was interviewed by WWE on a special occasion and opened up about various topics. The Viper also made a bold prediction about The Tribal Chief.

"I don't care if Roman Reigns... I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent's number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I'll still be here. I'm in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be, that I did it longer than anybody," said Orton.

The Bloodline was responsible for putting Randy Orton out of action two years ago. Orton suffered an injury that put him on a hiatus that lasted more than a year, and he finally made his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Since then, The Viper has been hell-bent on exacting revenge on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Orton wants nothing but to beat Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at this year's Royal Rumble event.

Orton has been a part of a bunch of major factions in the past, including Evolution, The Legacy, and The Authority. The possibility of him aligning with The Bloodline in the future isn't out of the question. Only time will tell if The Viper pays heed to Paul Heyman's offer.

What do you think? Should Orton do business with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.