Intimidating superstar continues 70-day losing streak on WWE SmackDown this week

Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura brought heel Karrion Kross to his knees during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Nakamura also helped Kross maintain the 70-day losing record of his WWE televised matches.

Despite having a dark and intimidating on-screen character, the former NXT Champion has been on the losing end since February 2023.

He went head-to-head and defeated legendary luchador Rey Mysterio on February 24, following a distraction by Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

The two showcased an incredible performance until Dom interrupted, and The Doom Walker took advantage to put the legend down. However, the 37-year-old has not emerged victorious on the blue brand since then.

He could not earn a WrestleMania match because on the March 10th, 2023 edition of SmackDown, in a fatal-5-way match. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated Xavier Woods, LA Knight, and Kross to determine the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Even during the March 31st episode of the blue brand, Karrion Kross missed an opportunity to win Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

Since The King of Strong Style made his return, Karrion Kross turned his attention towards him. However, even after brutal attempts by The Doom Walker, Shinsuke Nakamura pinned him on WWE SmackDown tonight.

It remains to be seen if Karrion Kross' frightening gimmick can give him a place on the winning side.

