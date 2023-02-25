"Iron Man," "TRIPLE THREAT" - WWE Universe wants Triple H took to book a first-time-ever match for Gunther at WrestleMania 39

Triple H has begun to book matches for WrestleMania 39 and several top stars are set to appear in California for one of the biggest shows in the company's history. Recently, fans witnessed a massive showdown between Gunther and Drew McIntyre, which led them to believe that a match between the two will happen at WrestleMania 39.

Last night, Imperium defeated the team of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss. The Ring General hit Moss with a powerbomb to secure the victory. During the match, Drew McIntyre showed up and began scouting the Intercontinental Champion, and indicated that he is coming after the title.

The WWE Universe loved the showdown and the potential tease for WrestleMania 39. Fans began calling Triple H out and pitched several different ideas for a match between the Scottish Warrior and the Ring General. Some also added Sheamus to the mix.

Check out some of the reactions:

Roger Wilson @OutsiderX15 Drew McIntyre targeting Gunther... that's very intriguing. I'd wanna see that match at Wrestlemania. #Smackdown Drew McIntyre targeting Gunther... that's very intriguing. I'd wanna see that match at Wrestlemania. #Smackdown

lucas! @sportsinsig1018 #SmackDown Drew McIntyre vs Gunther sounds like a PHENOMENAL match for WrestleMania maybe even Sheamus gets involved Drew McIntyre vs Gunther sounds like a PHENOMENAL match for WrestleMania maybe even Sheamus gets involved 👀 #SmackDown

WDS @WDSWWE



I have been predicting this for over 6 months now for



Sheamus will be in the match as well



#WWE #SmackDown The Drew McIntyre vs Gunther feud begins....I have been predicting this for over 6 months now for #WrestleMania 39.Sheamus will be in the match as well The Drew McIntyre vs Gunther feud begins.... I have been predicting this for over 6 months now for #WrestleMania 39.Sheamus will be in the match as well#WWE #SmackDown

Fans also want Sheamus to win and achieve his final major championship in the company, but a match between Gunther and Drew McIntyre is what the audience is most excited about after their recent tease.

Triple H could make Gunther a World Champion down the line in WWE

Last year, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and changed the landscape of the product. Hunter also pushed his NXT alumni and gave some a second chance to shine on the main roster.

Gunther is a prime example of a successful superstar from the Black and Gold brand. According to GiveMeSport, the company loves the Ring General and he could be in line to become a World Champion sooner rather than later:

"Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I'm not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him. Jason Jordan really likes him. Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn't be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line."

It will be interesting to see who ends up defeating Gunther and winning the Intercontinental Championship before he goes after the World title.

What are your thoughts on Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below.

