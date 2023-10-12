"Is this a hint?" WWE Universe believes there is a clue in latest Randy Orton update 

Randy Orton could be set to make his return to WWE in the coming weeks after the former World Champion was spotted at the Performance Center last month.

Orton hasn't wrestled since May 2022, and the return of John Cena has led to speculation that his longtime rival could be set to make his WWE return soon as well.

Orton's wife Kim recently updated a photo of herself with her husband outside their house, which was decorated in preparation for Halloween.

Of course, the WWE Universe believes that this could be a clue regarding his imminent WWE return.

Is Randy Orton in a position to make his WWE return?

Randy Orton's WWE hiatus was expected to lead to the former champion making his return in order to link back up with Matt Riddle. Following Riddle's release last month, it's unclear where he will fit in when he does ultimately return to the company.

Orton's back injury has been a major factor in his 17-month absence, and at one point, there was a belief that he may not have been able to return to the company, with many fans believing he could be forced to retire.

Recent updates from the Performance Center have given the impression that Orton is in a much better position than he once was and could now step back in the ring and pick up where he left off.

As seen above, the WWE Universe has been pushing for Orton's return since WrestleMania, and now that John Cena is expected to be part of WWE Crown Jewel next month, there is a chance that he could roll back the clock and renew his rivalry with one of his biggest friends and foes.

Do you think Randy Orton is set to return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

