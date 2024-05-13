"Is this Paul Levesque Era or WWE Mortal Kombat Era?" - Fans furious with Triple H era after disturbing announcement

WWE recently made a huge announcement regarding Zelina Vega's participation in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Fans on Twitter have now reacted to the update.

Zelina Vega won the Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021. The 33-year-old was supposed to face Shayna Baszler in a first-round match of this year's tournament at a house show in Macon, Georgia. However, RAW general manager Adam Pearce broke the unfortunate news of Vega's injury, announcing she was not medically cleared to compete.

Pearce added that Maxxine Dupri would take the former Women's Tag Team Champion's place in the match against Baszler. WrestleOps' Twitter handle later posted the update, drawing reactions from many fans.

Some Twitter users were furious about numerous stars sustaining injuries in the Triple H era. One fan wrote that the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament might be cursed.

Some fans wished Zelina Vega a quick recovery. Meanwhile, a viewer asked WWE to postpone the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament due to the recent injuries.

Zelina Vega talked about her rivalry with Rhea Ripley in WWE

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Zelina Vega said her rivalry with Rhea Ripley should have continued after Backlash in Puerto Rico but was hampered by the 2023 Draft. While The Judgment Day was picked by RAW last year, Vega was drafted to SmackDown.

"How does it feel today? It feels like a missed opportunity. It feels like that should have been the rocket. That should have been the moment that I continued and went on to continue to fight Rhea [Ripley]. And of course, we got split. I think that is what messed this up, the brand split. Because when we got to do the Draft, and they [The Judgment Day] went to RAW, and we went to SmackDown, that is when everything kind of changed. I was so tunnel-vision, everything was so there, and then it slipped out of my hands," Vega said.

Many fans want to see Vega win a singles title soon. It will be interesting to see when she will return to in-ring action.

Many fans want to see Vega win a singles title soon. It will be interesting to see when she will return to in-ring action.

