"Is he still with WWE?" - Wrestling fans believe current star has been quietly released due to lengthy hiatus

WWE recently updated their Twitter account to wish RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis a Happy Birthday. This has led to many fans questioning his current position in the company, since it seems several fans believed he had been released.

Lumis was released from WWE back in April 2022 but was later brought back into the company after a few months away and promoted to RAW.

Expand Tweet

There are also several fans pushing for WWE to bring back Lumis and allow him to be part of storylines on TV once again. They are hoping that this birthday post is the beginning of something new for the former NXT star.

It's hard to argue with the company's fans since Lumis' last appearance on RAW came back in May when he was part of a battle royal. It was almost a year ago that the former NXT Superstar was part of a singles match on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Lumis was part of a storyline with The Miz when he made his return after Triple H took over as CCO. It seems that after this story came to an end, the company had no active plans for Dexter Lumis.

Will Dexter Lumis return to be part of The Way on WWE RAW?

Dexter Lumis was part of The Way when the stable took over NXT and he even married Indi Hartwell. The couple have since been seen together and he was there when she won the NXT Women's Championship, on hand to help his on-screen wife to lift the title.

Interestingly, despite many teases, the couple hasn't come together on RAW since Hartwell was promoted and it appears that the company is happy for DIY to be together without the other members of The Way.

It's unclear how Lumis would slot back in on WWE RAW, but his unique character means that there could be something to work with. The Royal Rumble is merely a week away, and it could lead to him finally making his return after eight months on the sidelines.

Do you think Dexter Lumis should make his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here