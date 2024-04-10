IShowSpeed sends a warning to Randy Orton after getting attacked at WrestleMania XL

Social media megastar IShowSpeed recently sent a warning to WWE Superstar Randy Orton after he was attacked by The Viper at WrestleMania XL.

Orton locked horns with Kevin Owens and Logan Paul in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship. Many believed that The Apex Predator would emerge victorious to add another title to his arsenal, but, the match ended in favor of The Maverick. However, there was a Prime mascot during the match which was later revealed as IShowSpeed, who was obliterated by Orton as he hit an RKO on the YouTube star through the announce table.

The Legend Killer recently took to Instagram to post a snippet of him kicking Speed and wrote that he wished the latter a speedy recovery. This post caught the social media star's attention and he replied with a warning to The Viper.

"Wait til I see you again bro ong 🤫🤫," he replied.

Check out a screenshot of IShowSpeed's comment below:

Screenshot of IShowSpeed's comment under Randy Orton's Instagram post

WWE Superstar Logan Paul said he had his eyes on Randy Orton before WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Logan Paul said that he had already defeated Kevin Owens once, so he had his eyes on The Viper ahead of the United States Championship Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL.

"I beat Kevin Owens already. So if I'm being honest, Randy is my true opponent in this match. He's a legend. I'm honored to be in the ring with The Legend Killer. Seriously, like, Randy Orton is one of the best that WWE has. He's amazing, and so it is going to be a great match but, Randy Orton is really who I have my eyes set on," Paul said.

Many fans want Orton to start a feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Apex Predator in the near future.

