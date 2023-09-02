"Isn't even with him" - WWE Universe picks up on major botch in SmackDown main event 

Solo Sikoa appeared on WWE SmackDown alone this week and was able to get on the wrong side of AJ Styles when he was forced to step in to help his brother. The star was then subject to a major botch during his entrance on the show, and fans had their take on the matter.

After Sikoa took down Styles backstage, The Phenomenal One pushed for a match against The Bloodline member, which main-evented WWE SmackDown.

Solo made his way out to the ring, but as his name suggests, he was all alone. The screen caption for Sikoa's entrance noted that he was "with Paul Heyman," but Heyman wasn't anywhere to be seen.

Moments into the match, Heyman appeared at ringside, but it's unclear where he came from since he didn't make his entrance with Sikoa.

Heyman is one of the main members of The Bloodline, and it has become clear in recent years that when Roman Reigns isn't part of the show, it is Heyman who steps in to make sure that his wishes are followed by his family members. As ever, The Wise Man was there this week, even though he was a little late.

Solo Sikoa appears to be pushing for Jimmy Uso to remain part of WWE's Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is the younger brother of The Usos, but he has made it clear in recent weeks that he is loyal to his Tribal Chief. That being said, this week on SmackDown, he approached his brother and claimed that The Bloodline decides when he is out, which could mean that he actually hasn't left the family group.

Jimmy turned on Reigns at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia earlier this year and was the reason why Jey Uso made the decision to leave, which then led to him becoming the first man in more than three years to pin Roman Reigns.

It was Jimmy who stepped in at WWE SummerSlam and cost his brother the match for the undisputed world title. This has since caused issues for the two men.

This week's SmackDown main event saw Jimmy Uso help Solo Sikoa pick up the win over AJ Styles before attacking the star after the match and making his case to rejoin The Bloodline.

Sikoa seemed as though he was about to attack him and deliver a Samoan Spike to his brother once again, but Uso pleaded with him, and at Heyman's behest, he dropped the hold.

Did you pick up on the subtle botch this week on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts on the Bloodline story in the comments section below.

