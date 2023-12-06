"It wouldn't even be close" - WWE Universe predicts CM Punk would destroy popular SmackDown star on the mic

WWE fans believe CM Punk would destroy a popular SmackDown star on the microphone.

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling during the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately for AEW fans, Punk's time with the promotion was a complete disaster.

The veteran got injured several times and into multiple backstage altercations during his time with the company. AEW President Tony Khan terminated the 45-year-old's contract on September 2 following a backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

The wrestling podcast "Two HEADS, One TABLE" was taken to X to ask fans who would win a promo battle between LA Knight and CM Punk. Fans almost universally picked Punk, while others noted that it is the fans who win because they get to see it happen on WWE television.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on CM Punk missing last night's RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed WWE should have made sure that CM Punk was on last night's episode of RAW.

Punk appeared last week on the red brand in the final segment of the show. He announced that he was a changed man and back home in WWE. The veteran was not present during last night's episode of RAW but is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that if Punk had prior appearances planned before signing with the company, WWE should have paid them off to make sure the star was available for RAW.

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did," said Russo.

The former WWE head writer continued:

"So, I'm assuming, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did." [From 14:45 to 15:39]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

CM Punk is one of the most polarizing wrestling stars of all time. Only time will tell what the controversial star has to say this Friday night on SmackDown.

Are you excited about Punk's appearance on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

