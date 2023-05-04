"It was fun while it lasted, "I feel so bad" - Fans worried about current champions' reign following WWE Draft 2023

The WWE Draft changed the landscape of the company as several stars switched brands and made RAW or SmackDown their new homes. However, fans are worried about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as they could possibly lose their titles to Ronda Rousey and Shayna.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler reunited on the blue brand and started working in the tag team division. The duo also made their presence felt when they won a Fatal 4-way match at WrestleMania 39 to become the next challengers for the titles.

However, those plans were scrapped as The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her partner were injured. Fans believe Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be back in no time and win the titles from fan favorites Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who recently won the titles and got drafted to the same brand as their potential rivals.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Adzter @Adzter961 @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler EW, Liv and Raquel better not just be placeholders until Shayna and Ronda are healed. @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler EW, Liv and Raquel better not just be placeholders until Shayna and Ronda are healed.

Patrick Donahue @PDonahue1959 @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler So all we are going to see is the tired old story of Liv/Raquel vs Rhonda/Shayna again and again?? @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler So all we are going to see is the tired old story of Liv/Raquel vs Rhonda/Shayna again and again?? 👎👎

The RAW Women's division only has two other teams, out of which Morgan and Raquel have already beaten Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Fans believe that The Baddest Women on the Planet and The Queen of Spades will immediately go after the gold and will possibly win it.

WWE's main roster currently has two Women's Tag Team Champions following Draft 2023

In 2021, WWE created a new set of Women's Tag Team Championships when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax screwed Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez out of their title match on the developmental brand. Later, the company decided to fix its mistake of sending the champions to NXT.

The following week, the company created a new set of titles for the women's division on the developmental brand and awarded the titles to Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez. The title had several challengers and champions in the developmental brand for years.

After two years of the title's existence, the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships made their way to the main roster when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Currently, there are no plans that indicate the titles being unified. However, Isla Dawn mentioned that they will defend the titles across three brands during their reign as champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE does next in the women's tag team division.

