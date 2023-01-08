"It has to be John Cena passing the torch" – WWE Universe speculates what's next for 25-year-old star

The WWE Universe has sounded off on what they believe is next for a 25-year old star. Some feel John Cena passing the torch to Austin Theory could be the next step for the latter.

Austin Theory was quite clearly a Vince McMahon project during the 77-year-old's time as the Head of Creative for WWE. He won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022 and was involved in main event storylines.

However, when Triple H took over, it initially seemed like The Game was not too high on Theory. The two-time United States Champion suffered a series of losses and unsuccessfully cashed in his briefcase for the US Championship against Seth Rollins.

In recent months, Theory's stock has risen again. He won the United States Championship for the second time in his career at Survivor Series: WarGames in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. On the most recent episode of RAW, he defeated Rollins in the main event to retain his title.

Following his victory, fans wondered what could be next for the former EVOLVE star.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Who do you think Theory will face next? Who do you think Theory will face next?

John Cena recently made his return to WWE, and fans have drawn parallels between Theory and the leader of Cenation in the past. Some fans believe this is the right time for them to be involved in a feud.

Red @raj_6909 @reigns_era It has to be John Cena passing the torch to him @reigns_era It has to be John Cena passing the torch to him

Yoshi @EFool02 @reigns_era Gargano then Cena or vice versa @reigns_era Gargano then Cena or vice versa

Others were hoping to see Theory elongate his feud against Mustafa Ali or Dolph Ziggler.

Marcus @mfent29 @reigns_era They were building to Theory vs Ziggler again. Idk what happened. @reigns_era They were building to Theory vs Ziggler again. Idk what happened.

ShadowTRN @ShadowTRN



Theres also Theory Vs Lashley @reigns_era Wouldn’t mind Ziggler Vs Theory again they never missTheres also Theory Vs Lashley @reigns_era Wouldn’t mind Ziggler Vs Theory again they never miss Theres also Theory Vs Lashley

WWE Legend feels Brock Lesnar has more star power than John Cena

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and AEW star Matt Hardy recently stated that Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and John Cena are head and shoulders above everyone else.

However, in terms of star power, Matt Hardy felt that the Beast Incarnate trumps the other two owing to his crossover appeal.

"In terms of maybe like overall stardom, it may be Brock Lesnar, just because he’s done such and had a crossover career during the UFC deal. He’s just such a freak of nature. But those three stand out above everyone else, head and shoulders above everyone else." [H/T- Inside the Ropes]

John Cena made a long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The babyfaces did the unthinkable as they handed the Tribal Chief a rare loss.

