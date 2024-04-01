'It was my last “f**k you” to them'- Former WrestleMania main-eventer talks about final match before leaving WWE

Ronda Rousey has revealed in her latest book that her final match in WWE was a defiant message to all the fans and the company.

Ronda Rousey's WWE career had its highs and lows, from her unforgettable debut and headlining WrestleMania to her eventual departure from the Stamford-based promotion. However, on the way out, she got to face her close friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match at WWE SummerSlam last year.

The bout between Rousey and Baszler garnered mixed reviews from fans worldwide due to its unconventional nature, resulting in slow and uncomfortable action. In her upcoming book Our Fight: A Memoir, Rousey said that she was proud of the match, feeling that they successfully portrayed realism. However, she noted that despite their efforts, the fans' lack of appreciation led her to view the match as a 'f**k you' to both the fans and the company.

"For the very last time, I loved every second of it. Somewhere in the crowd, I heard the rumblings of 'This is boring.' But the fans weren’t able to sync up from around the stadium and the chant died. I didn’t even care. I expected the fans weren’t going to understand. They weren’t going to appreciate it. If anything, making them sit through it was my last 'f**k you' to them and the company. But it was the match that we wanted it to be. It was a match that I was proud of. That’s all that mattered." [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Backstage reaction to Ronda Rousey's recent comments about WWE revealed

Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE last year was undoubtedly influenced by a fallout with the company, a topic she extensively addresses in her upcoming book.

The former Women's Champion doesn't hold back in criticizing WWE and its upper management. Recent reports suggest that backstage reactions to her comments are not surprising, given Rousey's apparent discontent during her second run with the company.

Our Fight: A Memoir is set for an official release on April 4th, and pre-orders are currently open.

