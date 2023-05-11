"It was Lesnar's kid" - WWE Universe reacts hilariously to a fan asking Brock Lesnar to "k*ll" Cody Rhodes on RAW

The WWE Universe has hilariously reacted to a fan asking Brock Lesnar to "kill" Cody Rhodes.

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhodes was destroyed by Lesnar, who challenged him to a rematch at Night of Champions. Later in the night, The American Nightmare accepted the challenge.

While Lesnar was cutting a promo and delivering his message to an unconscious Rhodes, a fan was heard yelling "Kill him" at Lesnar. Fans hilariously reacted to this on Twitter and one Twitter user even sarcastically suggested that it was Lesnar's kid.

At Backlash, Rhodes and Lesnar faced each other in a first-time-ever match. The rivalry between the two men began when The Beast Incarnate attacked Rhodes before a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

This occurred after Rhodes was unable to dethrone Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Teddy Long gave his take on the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Teddy Long recently gave his take on the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. He even suggested that The American Nightmare shouldn't be worried about Roman Reigns.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long stated that Lesnar is similar to Chris Jericho and is capable of getting his heat back. This past Monday night on RAW, he proved the same.

Long believes that Rhodes should focus on getting back at Lesnar, who defamed and embarrassed him. The Hall of Famer said:

"Brock is a guy just like Chris Jericho. You could beat him; he knows how to get his heat back, and he showed you that this past week on RAW. But now it's really more interesting because Cody shouldn't even worry about Roman Reigns and that title. I'll make it personal. Now you really want to get Brock; he has defamed you and embarrassed you."

Rhodes and Lesnar will collide in a rematch in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. Having won the first meeting between the two, The American Nightmare will aim to go 2-0 up against the former Universal Champion.

