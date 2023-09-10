"It'll be earth-shattering"- Fans react to popular SmackDown segment potentially leading to a match between Roman Reigns and top star

WWE SmackDown this week featured a segment between Paul Heyman and LA Knight which has left fans salivating at the thought of a potential match between The Megastar and Roman Reigns down the line.

LA Knight has risen to prominence in WWE in the last few months and is currently one of the most over stars. He had a brief interaction with Paul Heyman on last Friday's SmackDown after he interrupted The Wiseman during his chat with Adam Pearce. While Heyman initially stated that he's a huge admirer of Knight's work, the veteran also fired a warning shot by asking The Megastar to knock the next time he sees Paul in the room.

Although it is most likely that the segment between the two was a one-off as Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus while LA Knight has been dealing with multiple other heels, that did not stop fans from dreaming about a potential match between the two down the line.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

LA Knight was also in action on SmackDown later where he defeated Austin Theory. While the star had a slow start to the year, he has really come into his own in the last few weeks. He is slated to face The Miz in a rematch in the near future.

WWE has a lot of options for Roman Reigns now, according to Dutch Mantell

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in the pro wrestling business today. However, the star's strong booking over the last three years has resulted in the depletion of credible challengers for him as he has taken down the majority of the big names.

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, that is no longer the case as WWE has done an excellent job in building up new stars such as Gunther, LA Knight and Cody Rhodes.

“I think they got a lot of….they have just increased Roman Reigns’….his opponents, I mean, a lot in the last two weeks because I’m a big fan of Gunther but that’s much much later. They got Cody sitting in the wings, now LA Knight. So, he’s got a lot of opponents. They got at least six months of opponents right there that they didn’t have a year and a half ago. Hell, they didn’t have anybody but Drew McIntyre.”

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus and has not wrestled since defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam. He is expected to be back after Fastlane.