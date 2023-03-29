"It’ll indeed break the internet" - Wrestling world wants John Cena to face top heel WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

At WrestleMania 39, John Cena will return to in-ring action against Austin Theory. He will challenge for the WWE United States Championship. However, the WWE Universe already have their hearts set on another blockbuster match, pitting Cena against Logan Paul.

In the lead-up to this year's show in Hollywood, Paul also expressed his interest in a match against The Cenation Leader. However, with Paul already set to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, that match could potentially take place at SummerSlam instead.

A recent poster regarding a potential match between the 16-time world champion and The Maverick has been doing the rounds. Fans on Twitter erupted in frenzy about the showcase bout, with one stating that the match could "break the internet."

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

SEAN ©️ @squidge249 @Bub3m16 @BlxckmassDesign Logan could even cost Cena in his first U.S. Open Challenge next week on Raw @Bub3m16 @BlxckmassDesign Logan could even cost Cena in his first U.S. Open Challenge next week on Raw

Christian @ItsMeCree_ @Bub3m16 @BlxckmassDesign I feel like this is a real possibility. Not against it, but I worry they’ll put Cena over Theory at WM because of it. @Bub3m16 @BlxckmassDesign I feel like this is a real possibility. Not against it, but I worry they’ll put Cena over Theory at WM because of it.

Logan Paul recently spoke about his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania

YouTube megastar Logan Paul is set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Paul opened up about the upcoming clash.

The Maverick explained his vision and stated that he has to do better compared to his last performance inside the squared circle. The social media star's last match was against Roman Reigns, whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I've gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance [against Roman Reigns], which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE is fun bro, it's a canvas. They're so creative. I can come up with anything, you know what I'm saying? It works really well for the type of creator, and entertainer I am."

Paul is no stranger to the big stage, having previously appeared at WrestleMania 37. During Sami Zayn's feud with Kevin Owens, the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler was invited to the show but was hit by a stunner.

At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed up with The Miz for a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After winning the match, Paul was betrayed by his tag team partner.

