“It’ll probably be even worse" - WWE legend sends message to Vince McMahon following controversial return (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's return to WWE after eight months on the sidelines sent shockwaves through the industry, so much so that many legends have come forward to share their views on the subject.

It's been more than three decades since Black Bart wrestled for WWE following his 1991 departure, but the former superstar recently reached out to Sportskeeda to share the following comments about the return of the Chairman.

"You know, Vince McMahon, you was gone for a little while. I worked for you for about 13 months, and I'll tell you one thing, Vince, you paid me well. And I'll say this about you coming back: It was mighty, mighty fine while you was gone! And it'll probably be even worse when you start back running things."

Black Bart worked for WWE for 13 months between 1990 and 91 and worked alongside the likes of Shane Douglas, Demolition and Legion of Doom. Bart's final match came against The Hart Foundation before his departure in 1991, when he headed over to WCW.

After 27 years in the business, Bart retired from the company in 2002 and was named as part of the class action lawsuit regarding traumatic brain injuries that was filed against WWE in 2016. The case was dismissed by federal appeal in 2020.

Vince McMahon's WWE return has already brought several changes

It has been several decades since Bart worked with WWE, but it appears that he continues to hold a strong opinion toward the Chairman of the company. Vince McMahon's return has already seen the resignation of three directors from the board whilst the man himself has dismissed several others. Several big changes could now be on the horizon for the company.

