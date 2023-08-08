"It makes no sense" - WWE fans wonder why 33-year-old powerhouse does not wrestle alone on the main roster

WWE RAW hosted several good matches this week after SummerSlam. One such match saw Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser take down Alpha Academy’s Otis to kickstart a new rivalry. However, the match left fans wondering why Giovanni Vinci never gets to compete in solo matches.

Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser got himself into a match against Otis after a backstage interaction with Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri. The two men took their differences to the ring, where distractions from Gunther and Giovanni Vinci helped Kaiser emerge victorious.

Following the win, the three heels beat down Otis. Once the dust settled, a fan took to social media to question why Vinci does not get to compete in singles matches like Kaiser.

He had his last singles match against Matt Riddle on the July 3, 2023 episode of RAW. It was only his second singles match on the main roster.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Why does Giovanni Vinci not wrestle in singles matches on RAW? He's just as good as Ludwig if not better in the ring. His finisher in NXT was one of my favourites.

Many fans pointed out that Vinci may be the better wrestler in the faction. However, he is held back for some odd reason. A few also stated that he may still be injured and WWE is trying to protect him for some time.

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WrestlingHumble It makes no sense man

FelesoIH87 @FelesoIH1 @WrestlingHumble His NXT run was fire,Theme,Gimmick and in Ring ability was all gold pic.twitter.com/kJdH5tHlLF

Shawn @ShawnTXK @WrestlingHumble Kaiser has more personality and charisma than Giovanni does. Although I think Giovanni is better in the ring.

Zathen zelenak @Zathen3 @WrestlingHumble He was Great in NXT



I was loving his model character



But he went to the main roster now look

Black & Gold Forever @NXT_Reminisce @WrestlingHumble I swear Vinci has only had 1 singles match since being called up in September last year

Cliff @srlklr @WrestlingHumble Still injured I think

WWE broke Imperium to move Gunther and Kaiser to the main roster, while Vinci was left behind on NXT. He started working as a solo star, and his new gimmick and finisher worked really well with fans.

It’s surprising that the company isn’t using the 33-year-old to maximum effect. He is one of the best wrestlers in the ring and has proven to be the strongest pound-for-pound wrestler in WWE during his time in NXT.

WWE star Gunther recently spoke about Giovanni Vinci’s status in Imperium

Fans have seen Gunther remain the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of this decade. He is building Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci around him, but things could go south for the latter soon.

The Ring General was seen shouting at Vinci on a recent episode of RAW. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Gunther addressed Vinci’s future in the faction.

"That's to be determined, I guess, how things go, especially us in Imperium, everybody in there wants to be the absolute elite and wants to be at the absolute top, and sometimes when you fail to deliver that, there are consequences for that and it's on you to make up again for that situation. So far this hasn't happened," he said.

While Gunther spoke in character, it seems the creative team isn’t too interested in pushing the 33-year-old star as well. However, many fans are still backing the Italian Superstar who has proven himself during his short solo run in NXT.

Do you want to see Giovanni Vinci break away from Imperium to become a solo WWE star? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.