"It might cause a riot"- WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn's wife's heartfelt message ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will be involved in one of the most anticipated WWE matches in recent memory at Elimination Chamber. The Canadian star's wife sent a message ahead of the match, and fans had plenty to say about it.

The former Intercontinental Champion's storyline with The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling over the last few years. Zayn is firmly backed by fans to usurp Reigns and has received tremendous support from the wrestling community.

Sami's wife also recently spoke about his upcoming showdown with The Bloodline leader, stating that her husband has put in a lot of work over the years and deserves all the support he has been getting.

Khadijah's words made fans emotional, and many stated their thoughts on Twitter. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Sean Slate @slate_s42 #WWEChamber Sami Zayn’s wife speaks on his match with Roman tonight Sami Zayn’s wife speaks on his match with Roman tonight ❤️ #WWEChamber https://t.co/6PmEf0vbPx

Tyler Upson @upson_tyler @slate_s42 Mannnnn. This jey uso interference is going to be a bullet into my heart @slate_s42 Mannnnn. This jey uso interference is going to be a bullet into my heart

Johnathan Jacob Jingley-Schmidt @PeterPanic1991 @slate_s42 Man the hate for Roman is going to be insane lol like Cena at ONS 2006 times ten insane lol @slate_s42 Man the hate for Roman is going to be insane lol like Cena at ONS 2006 times ten insane lol

Brad Fisher @tiercel76 @slate_s42 Genuine , you love to see the real emotion in the scripted sport. Love it @slate_s42 Genuine , you love to see the real emotion in the scripted sport. Love it

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @AdamGoldberg28 They are really making it so when Sami loses there is going to be some real emotions displayed, disappointment, frustration, sadness. I am thinking KO is going to come out and save Sami from a post-match beatdown and they will both stand tall at the end of the PPV. @AdamGoldberg28 They are really making it so when Sami loses there is going to be some real emotions displayed, disappointment, frustration, sadness. I am thinking KO is going to come out and save Sami from a post-match beatdown and they will both stand tall at the end of the PPV.

𝔡𝔞𝔯𝔨𝔬 𝔥𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔯 @hayward_azrael @WWE @SamiZayn @WWE RomanReigns the look on her face when Roman straight up murders Sami tonight is gonna be something. @WWE @SamiZayn @WWERomanReigns the look on her face when Roman straight up murders Sami tonight is gonna be something.

Sami Zayn believes his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber is bigger than a match at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn's popularity has soared to great heights over the last few months. Many fans have been pushing for the Canadian star to main event WWE WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, instead of Cody Rhodes.

However, the former NXT Champion recently stated that fighting Roman Reigns in front of his home fans in Montreal feels bigger for him than a WrestleMania match.

"The amazing thing is, WrestleMania is also my WrestleMania because of the position I find myself in. If I could rewrite the whole thing, I don't know if I would change anything. The fact that I'm having this match in Montreal, in a weird way, that's almost bigger than if I would have had this match with Roman at WrestleMania. I don't know if it gets bigger than this." [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes recently came face-to-face with Sami Zayn on this week's RAW. The American Nightmare hyped up the latter, stating that he needs to finish his story at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes has also stated in the past that he wouldn't mind the addition of Sami to the WrestleMania main event.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes