"It needs to end.....like seriously," "Tired of it" - Fans are massively disappointed with major WWE feud

Fans are seemingly underwhelmed with the ongoing feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. The comments of a recent Twitter post saw several viewers sharing their opinion on how the feud had gotten stale and should have culminated long back.

Lynch and Stratus began feuding back in April this year when the latter betrayed the former and turned heel. Though the feud started on a solid note, with the WWE Hall of Famer exploring her dark side for the first time in years, things began to crumble soon. Even the inclusion of Zoey Starks couldn't help matters much.

While it was expected that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would finally settle their differences at SummerSlam 2023, the match couldn't make it to the show's card. Even now, the rivalry doesn't seem close to ending, as their last two bouts have ended on inconclusive notes. This has clearly frustrated a large section of viewers.

A Twitter user recently asked fans about Lynch and Stratus' feud. Most fans commented that the rivalry should have ended long back and that the duo should have moved on to different feuds after SummerSlam 2023.

Check out the reaction below:

Natalya is a big admirer of Becky Lynch's work in WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya shed light on what makes Becky Lynch one of the biggest female stars in WWE history.

The RAW Superstar singled out The Man's ability to convincingly play both heel and babyface gimmicks. Natalya also mentioned how Lynch doesn't hesitate to play the role of a seasoned veteran when up against a newcomer in the promotion.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work."

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Becky Lynch in WWE once she wraps up her months-long feud with Trish Stratus. Will she pursue the Women's World Championship on the red brand? Only time will tell.

Are you happy with the ongoing feud between Lynch and Trish Stratus? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

