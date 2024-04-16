"It is NOT a work", "It's a win-win" - Fans are convinced Rhea Ripley has non-wrestling reason for vacating WWE title

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vacating her title has left fans split about what just happened on WWE RAW. Multiple theories are floating about, but the most popular one appears to be that she's getting married soon.

On RAW, Ripley vacated her title, letting fans know that she was not going to be able to appear for a few months thanks to her suffering a severe injury. She also said that she was told that she'd have to vacate her title due to being absent from WWE in the coming weeks.

In kayfabe, Liv Morgan attacked Ripley last week, causing the injury. It's not certain if there's some reality behind it making her injury worse, but Ripley's hand had been hurt previously. Morgan and Ripley had a confrontation on RAW as well, but it didn't get physical.

She also had a tearful moment with the rest of The Judgment Day backstage before she finally left the building, ending her title reign at 380 days.

A huge portion of the fans felt that Rhea Ripley was not injured and this was a work so that she had time to get married to Buddy Murphy and take a break.

However, a lot of fans felt that while Rhea might be getting married soon, the injury was not a work, but very real. There was a split among fans all commenting on the possibilities, including a potential wedding with Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews in AEW).

Some of the reactions can be seen below:

Rhea Ripley is getting a lot of time away from the ring and fans have their theories

With so many theories about why she's leaving the ring for the time being, fans will have to wait and see if she gets married. It should be noted that Ripley had been wearing a cast for quite a few weeks heading into WrestleMania and was potentially carrying an injury. It does not appear to be a work despite speculation.

Rhea Ripley has made a promise to the WWE Universe

While Ripley had to surrender her title, she promised that when she returned there would be "blood." Given that in the story, Liv Morgan injured her, she's likely to go after her upon return.

Now it remains to be seen if there will be other victims for the fate that has befallen Ripley.

With the WWE Draft coming up, the women's world title picture is in flux at the moment. WWE announced that a new champion will be crowned on next week's episode of RAW.

