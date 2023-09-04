"It would be perfect!" - Fans call for CM Punk to challenge 37-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE fans hope to see CM Punk return to the company and challenge a 37-year-old superstar.

Punk's tumultuous time in All Elite Wrestling he ended unceremoniously yesterday before Collision. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the Chicago crowd in the United Center before last night's show and explained that he felt he had to terminate Punk's contract because of his actions at AEW All In.

All Elite Wrestling held its biggest show in company history last Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, Punk was involved in another backstage scuffle with Jack Perry before reportedly lunging at Tony Khan.

Punk allegedly threatened to quit but ultimately defeated Samoa Joe to retain the 'Real' World Championship at All In. However, AEW launched an investigation after All In and determined that CM Punk had to be terminated for his actions.

Fightful asked WWE fans on Twitter today who they would like to see challenge Seth Rollins next for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Many fans suggested that Rollins battle Shinsuke Nakamura once again. However, many fans mentioned CM Punk as a possible opponent for Rollins down the line.

Seth Rollins does not want CM Punk to return to WWE

The Visionary has disclosed that he doesn't like CM Punk and has no interest in him returning to WWE.

Rollins spoke to Wrestling Inc. earlier this year and asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. The Visionary didn't hold back with his response and called The Voice of the Voiceless a "cancer."

The current World Heavyweight Champion added that he didn't want him to return to the company and suggested that Punk find something else to do.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," said Rollins.

Punk is one of the most controversial figures in the history of professional wrestling but also happens to be one of the most captivating. It will be fascinating to see if Punk gets another opportunity in a major wrestling company or if his actions in AEW cause other promotions to hesitate to sign him.

