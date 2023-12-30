"It's boss time," "Big E?" - WWE fans speculate which former champion is set to return at Day 1 RAW

The WWE Universe is speculating rather frenetically about which former champion will appear at the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on January 1.

Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and WWE's product is arguably the hottest it has been in years. CM Punk returned following the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series and officially signed with RAW. The 45-year-old has also announced that he will be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month.

The promotion is set for a massive week of programming next week, beginning with the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship on January 1, and Rhea Ripley is scheduled to put the title on the line against Ivy Nile.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, reported they've learnt that WWE was "very close" to having an unnamed "former WWE Champion, according to the company" appear on the WWE Day 1 edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the report, and speculated on who the mystery superstar could be. Some fans believed that Sasha Banks will be making her return to the company after The Boss posted a tease earlier today. Other fans suggested that either Big E or Brock Lesnar could appear on the January 1 edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman believes WWE RAW Superstar could win the World Championship

Braun Strowman recently stated that Chad Gable has the potential to be the top champion in the company.

Chad Gable had an epic rivalry with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, but was unable to dethrone The Ring General. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Monster of All Monsters praised the Alpha Academy member and claimed that he deserves to win the big one.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [4:36 – 5:06]

You can check out the full interview below:

The Day 1 edition of WWE RAW will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Only time will tell which former champion makes an appearance at the show next Monday night.

Who would you like to see make a special appearance at Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below.