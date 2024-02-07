The Rock's daughter, WWE Superstar Ava, recently received death threats on social media amid the ongoing WrestleMania controversy featuring The Brahma Bull and Cody Rhodes. The NXT General Manager deleted her Twitter account to avoid further escalation.

The People's Champion returned to the Stamford-based company on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to seemingly take Cody Rhodes' place in the WrestleMania XL main event against Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The potential decision to replace the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner has not gone down well with the fans. This is evident from Twitter trends and the number of dislikes on videos posted on WWE's official YouTube channel. Many viewers want The American Nightmare to beat The Tribal Chief for the elusive title and complete his story.

However, this fan outrage took an ugly turn as The Rock's daughter, Ava, revealed she had been receiving death threats online. Although she urged the fans to leave her out of the situation, Ava's X account appears to have been deleted in the wake of the unfortunate revelation.

Wrestling fans from across the globe have come to Ava's support and condemned the people for their insensitive behavior. You can check some of the noteworthy tweets regarding the same below:

Released WWE Superstar shares his take on the ongoing controversy

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla took to X to share his opinion on The Rock seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes to face The Head of the Table at WrestleMania. The former Hit Row member believes that a match between the two Samoans is the biggest main event possible:

"The only people left waiting for Cody in Gorilla last year after his match at Mania was me & Hit Row… everyone else and I do mean EVERYONE ELSE dipped and didn’t wait around to see him, which he said himself he truly appreciated. But if you don’t think the Rock v Roman is the biggest main event possible, you are LYING TO YOURSELF or you live in a fantasy land of puppy dogs & rainbows," he wrote.

With wrestling fans already picking sides, it will be interesting to see the direction the Stamford-based company chooses to go ahead with.

Who do you want to see challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

