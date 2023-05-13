"It's all about his ego," "End of Bloodline" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns raising his hands on fellow stable member

Roman Reigns made a grand return to WWE and appeared on the blue brand. However, The Tribal Chief was not happy upon return as he immediately took The Usos into questioning regarding their multiple losses. Fans reacted to Reigns raising his hands on Jimmy Uso for the first time in years on SmackDown.

Earlier this year, The Usos found themselves in a corner when they were unable to deal with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The duo later went on to lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Last night, Roman Reigns returned to the company and addressed every stupid decision made by The Usos. The Tribal Chief also raised his hands at Jimmy and shoved him in order to get an apology out of the duo. Fans were furious and wanted Jimmy to stand up for himself and his brother like he previously did before joining the stable.

Check out some of the reactions below:

⚡️Tim Hodges III ⚡️ @Timhodges20 @WWE This is what happen when the Bloodline give Reigns the power. He don’t care about the twins, it’s all about his ego. @WWE This is what happen when the Bloodline give Reigns the power. He don’t care about the twins, it’s all about his ego.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WWE Roman legit has updated from mental to physical abuse @WWE Roman legit has updated from mental to physical abuse

SADEK Kamel @SADEKKamel6 @WWE i wanted jay to superkick roman so bad man ... @WWE i wanted jay to superkick roman so bad man ...

Randy @RandyHill1108 @WWE Solo will eventually turn on Roman for his brothers. That will mark end of bloodline @WWE Solo will eventually turn on Roman for his brothers. That will mark end of bloodline

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE Main event Jey and Main event Jimmy. they both have the skills for it @WWE Main event Jey and Main event Jimmy. they both have the skills for it

Before the formation of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso was the one who wanted Jey Uso to leave Roman Reigns' side on the blue brand. Eventually, The Usos reunited and formed the stable with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will compete at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa started to shine on the main roster with his undefeated streak. Unfortunately, his streak ended on Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 39, when he faced Cody Rhodes.

The Enforce of The Bloodline has proven his worth on numerous occasions, including an assist to The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which allowed Roman Reigns to retain his titles against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The young Samoan also went on to carry the stable in The Tribal Chief's absence from the company. Solo Sikoa scored a pinfall over Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023 during their six-man tag team match. However, he came very close to hitting a Samoan Spike on Jey Uso during their match.

Last night, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will team up to go up against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions 2023. It will be interesting to see if Reigns and Sikoa can accomplish what Jimmy and Jey Uso couldn't against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Do you want to see The Tribal Chief with four titles? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes