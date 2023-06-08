WWE Fans took to Twitter and speculated about the possibilities of the type of match Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar can have for their third encounter. Fans want the Fight Pit match to return after 301 days.

In their first match at WWE Backlash 2023, The American Nightmare won after busting open Brock Lesnar. The Beast demanded a rematch, and Rhodes agreed to face him again at WWE Night of Champions. This time, Lesnar managed to take the win via technical submission.

Now there are rumors that WWE is planning a rare stipulation match for Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. You can read about it here.

Fans were divided and took to social media and tweeted under a post suggesting that the match should be a Fight Pit match. The last Fight Pit match was between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules on 8 October 2022.

One fan wrote that it hasn't even been a year since we last saw the Fight Pit match.

Another wrote that if this match happens, they want to see Brock Lesnar doing a Shooting Star press from the top.

-K- @K_dot2001 @AdamGoldberg28 Brock doing a shooting star press from the top. @AdamGoldberg28 Brock doing a shooting star press from the top.

One fan wanted a last match standing match.

Another fan wrote that they would like to see the Fight Pit match, but First Blood would be cool too.

Ray P @gunz4sale @AdamGoldberg28 Im here for a fight pit match. First blood was be cool too. @AdamGoldberg28 Im here for a fight pit match. First blood was be cool too.

One fan wrote that they don't think Fight Pit would make sense for Cody Rhodes because he wouldn't want to fight a former UFC Heavyweight Champion in a cage.

lewisk05 @lewisk051 @AdamGoldberg28 I don’t think a fight pit would make sense for Cody to want to fight the former UFC heavyweight champion in a cage tbh. @AdamGoldberg28 I don’t think a fight pit would make sense for Cody to want to fight the former UFC heavyweight champion in a cage tbh.

Another wrote that they want to see three stages of hell match cause that would be better.

🤝 @Ftblabdoullah @AdamGoldberg28 A three stages of hell match would be better @AdamGoldberg28 A three stages of hell match would be better

Jim Cornette believes a rematch between WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could have a major problem

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the veteran manager said that Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could face off against each other in an "I Quit" match. Cornette also pointed out that Lesnar would never quit or tap out in such a contest.

"Well, they've already gone through, umm, the first match was a [singles] match, but the second match was a fight but of nebulous' particular stipulations. But I have a, it called for an I Quit match or as Vince likes to say a submission match but it calls for an I Quit match. But I can't envision Brock ever saying the words or actually tapping."

Jim Cornette went on to explain how the WWE creative team could struggle while making this match happen. You can read more about it here.

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1



What we thinking it is Rumor is Cody vs Brock III is going to have a stipulation WWE fans haven’t seen in a whileWhat we thinking it is Rumor is Cody vs Brock III is going to have a stipulation WWE fans haven’t seen in a while What we thinking it is⁉️ https://t.co/0tbbtQPaNG

In which type of match do you think Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar should face each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes