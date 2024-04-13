"It's not an evil empire anymore" - Ex-WWE employee discusses the company's new era under Triple H

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Triple H taking the Stamford-based company in a new direction.

The Game kicked off WrestleMania this year. He came out in front of cheering fans to announce that WWE has ushered in a new era and suggested that things would be bigger and better for the Stamford-based company in this new era.

While speaking in a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 62-year-old veteran detailed that WWE was no longer the evil company run by Vince McMahon. He felt that Triple H was able to win over fans with his creative direction and the record numbers were a testimony of his hard work.

"He wanted to make a point. He's now the babyface in charge of the company. It's not an evil empire anymore. They've finally gotten, how long have we been talking about God d**n it!? How much longer can they all be evil? The answer is they don't need to be evil anymore. Now the heels can be evil again instead of the company, and the people are responding to it apparently because they're hotter than they've been in ages," Jim Cornette said. [0:32 - 1:00]

It remains to be seen how The Game shapes up the new era of the Stamford-based promotion moving forward.

Jim Cornette felt Triple H helped Stephanie McMahon get over with fans

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette detailed that Stephanie McMahon was possibly the only member of the McMahon family who could show up on TV. He felt fans now saw her as Triple H's wife and not Mr. McMahon's daughter.

"Not only is he the babyface CCO in charge, but now he's been able to babyface the good McMahon member, his wife, Stephanie. Don't judge her by her blood, judge her by her marriage. She's the one McMahon whose name can be mentioned on television," Jim Cornette said. [1:03 - 1:25]

Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL and got a warm reception from fans. She was also present in the audience during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony.

