"It's f**king unbelievable" - Brock Lesnar did something during F5 to Cody Rhodes on steel steps that stunned Kevin Nash

Brock Lesnar's barbaric beatdown of Cody Rhodes was arguably the biggest moment from last week's RAW. Kevin Nash reacted to the segment on his podcast and revealed one thing from the angle that impressed him the most.

After teasing a dream alliance between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, WWE booked The Beast Incarnate to turn on The American Nightmare before the main event of RAW. Lesnar was relentless as he gave Rhodes one of his worst-looking beatings in WWE, which ended with Brock shoving a chair in Cody's throat.

Prior to that, Brock Lesnar sent Cody Rhodes crashing onto the steel steps with an F5 before standing tall over the superstar. Kevin Nash loved the spot and was astonished that Brock Lesnar managed to land Cody Rhodes in the perfect position on the steel steps.

Big Daddy Cool was in awe of Lesnar's athletic capabilities and called the former WWE Champion "special," as you can view below in the latest Kliq This episode:

"I'll tell you what I thought was very impressive was, I mean, Brock is f**king, I mean, Jesus, he is so f**king special. But when he does this (F5) on that (steel stairs), he lands him as about perfect as you could land him on that; I mean, it's f**king unbelievable, like he is that strong when he basically takes you off his shoulder and holds you in the air to make sure that you're going to land where he wants you to. It's like, boom! I was like, 'Wow!' [From 53:00 onwards]

Why did Brock Lesnar attack Cody Rhodes?

While most fans would have loved to see them team up together, WWE apparently had other plans and kicked off a feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe is accustomed to seeing Lesnar lose his cool and send his rivals to Suplex City, but Rhodes initially seemed like the perfect ally to have in a battle against The Bloodline. Brock's attack naturally shocked many, and Wade Barrett provided a rather bizarre reason behind the assault on the latest SmackDown episode.

It seems like the Beast was unhappy that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns main evented night two while his match against Omos was positioned to open the show. This reason might sound flawed on paper, but we are getting a program between Rhodes and Lesnar heading into Backlash, where they could have a first-time-ever match.

