"It's finally happening"- WWE Universe erupts after potential new Bloodline member confirms name change

After ruling WWE for over two years, The Bloodline has been on a downward spiral over the last few months. However, there has been much talk of a new member joining the heel faction, followed by the star confirming a name change. The same has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world.

WWE NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite this Tuesday, and Shawn Michaels and Co. were more than ready for it. The show was loaded with appearances from top names such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Paul Heyman.

While Heyman was there to support Bron Breakker in his match against Carmelo Hayes, The Bloodline's Wise Man was also seen talking to Ava in a backstage segment. As part of the legendary Anoa'i family, speculations about the rising star joining Roman Reigns and Co. on the main roster started circulating.

While Ava has not yet commented on the matter, she made it clear on social media that her name is just "Ava" and not Ava Raine, as many call her. This led few fans to believe that she would soon join her family members in WWE.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old made her debut for the Stamford-based promotion as Ava Raine. However, earlier this year, the company seemingly changed her name on its website.

The Bloodline is no longer the most prominent faction in WWE

While the Bloodline once ruled WWE with an iron fist, the group no longer has the stronghold over the company. The downfall of the faction started with Sami Zayn's ousting as the former NXT Champion reunited with Kevin Owens to take down The Usos.

Soon, Jimmy and Jey Uso also turned on Roman Reigns, which left only Solo Sikoa on the Tribal Chief's side. However, things got further complicated after Jimmy cost Jey in his match against Reigns, which led to the younger twin leaving SmackDown and Bloodline.

While Jimmy is seemingly back in the group, his antics have been questionable.

One can expect to get a clearer picture this Friday as Roman Reigns will return to TV programming on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will certainly have a lot to discuss, considering everything that has happened in his absence.

