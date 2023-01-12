"It's gonna end with him" - Former WWE writer details why Vince McMahon is back in the company

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's return to the company.

WWE has been in the news over the last few days. It all started when Vince McMahon used his voting rights to elect himself and a couple more executives to the board. Days later, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon submitted her resignation, and rumors of a potential sale to Saudi Arabia made their way to the wrestling headlines.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer suggested that Vince was back to take over the company or sell it altogether. He detailed that Vince McMahon possibly wanted to have the last say regardless of the company's future.

"I feel like he only comes back for one of two reasons. Either sell it or take over. I don't think he can feasibly take over and run it. So I think it has to be, he's coming in, he's gonna sell the company and wherever the prices fall, the pieces fall. But it's gonna end with him," said Prinze Jr. [8:48 - 9:06]

WWE's rumored deal with Saudi Arabia's PIF has not gone through

Despite the rumor mill churning out reports that WWE was sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, there have been no concrete reports or official statements on the matter.

Renowned journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reassure fans that the sale has not been finalized. However, he mentioned that the company is still looking for possible buyers and could lock in a deal soon.

Here's what the tweet said:

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing."

The overall fan reaction to the rumored sale has been overwhelmingly negative, with some going so far as to say they could boycott the product altogether.

