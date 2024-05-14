"It's hard for me to explain my feelings" - Jey Uso talks about wholesome WWE RAW moment

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently discussed a wholesome moment he shared with fans on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He also spoke about the late great Bray Wyatt.

After Drew McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Jey took his place on last week's edition of the red show. He defeated Judgment Day member Finn Balor to advance to the next round. On tonight's episode of RAW, the 38-year-old once again reigned supreme as he defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event.

Following RAW, WWE's official X/Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview featuring Jackie Redmond and Main Event Jey. During the chat, Redmond asked Jey how he felt after fans brought out the fireflies for his entrance.

Jey Uso said whenever the fireflies came out, he and the whole crowd were thinking about Bray Wyatt.

"It's hard for me to explain my feelings, right? But man when the fireflies come out man, like I think about him, we all think about him, the whole world thinks about him, [the] WWE Universe thinks about Bray Wyatt. So I'm just happy it just organically happened with me, man. I never asked for them, they just showed up," he said.

Jey added that he loved Bray Wyatt and his fans for showing him so much love.

"I know my dawg's looking down on us man. So, man, I love you, Bray Wyatt, and the whole universe man, I love all of you all for showing love man, fireflies is always gonna be out there Yeeting with your boy, you know what I'm saying? But there's gonna be a bunch left. Let's get it," he added. [2:16 - 2:51]

Jey Uso sent a message after fans brought out fireflies for his match at WWE Backlash

Following his match against Damian Priest at the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event, Jey Uso took to Instagram to send a message after fans brought out the fireflies for his entrance. He wrote that Bray Wyatt was there with them.

"The Fireflies came back… … He’s here. #wwebacklash #YEET #RIP2MyMfnDawgBrayWyatt," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso is now set to take on Gunther in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

