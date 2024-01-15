"It’s Inevitable," "Yeah it's over" - WWE Universe erupts over Roman Reigns potentially facing former rival after nearly six years

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE for over three years now, during which he has defeated a plentitude of stars. However, the Tribal Chief is yet to stand across the ring from Bobby Lashley in his current run, and fans are more than excited to see the two square off after the All Mighty called out The Bloodline leader.

Bobby Lashley is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from The Head of the Table. The duo were fierce rivals during 2018 and 19 when The Shield reformed to fight Lashley, Corbin, and McIntyre. They also had a couple of singles matches and the All Mighty is the last person in WWE to have a clean victory over the Tribal Chief as he defeated him at WWE Extreme Rules 2018. While Roman has lost a few matches since then, they have all involved some sort of interference.

Lashley and Reigns have been kept off each other's paths in the last few years. However, the former Hurt Business leader teased a potential match on WWE SmackDown last week after Paul Heyman approached him to join forces with The Bloodline to take on Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight. Lashley made it clear that the only time he wants to share a ring with the heel stable is when he's facing Roman Reigns.

Here's how fans reacted to the two potentially facing off in a singles match after nearly six years:

Bobby Lashley teases going after Roman Reigns upon his move to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been the top name in WWE for the last few years which also makes him a marked man. There are many stars who want to be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief and write their name in the history books.

Bobby Lashley, who was drafted to WWE SmackDown during last year's Draft, also set his sights upon The Bloodline leader soon after the move. However, the two are yet to stand across the ring from one another. Many were hoping for the All Mighty to re-form The Hurt Business to tackle The Bloodline, however, Lashley had different plans as he joined forces with the Street Profits a few months back.

Roman Reigns is currently busy with Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight gunning for his title. The Head of the Table will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the three at Royal Rumble in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, is embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain. The latter duo recently made their return to attack Lashley and Street Profits on WWE SmackDown.

