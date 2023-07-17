"It's just the beginning", "Johnny Gargano next"- Fans go wild as 43-year-old star leaves WWE after Vince McMahon's return

Vince Mcmahon's return to WWE is still one of the most unbelievable and newsworthy events in the wrestling world in 2023. His return has been followed by the exit of a number of personnel, in-ring and backstage. The latest to leave the company was Eric Young, whose departure has caused a major buzz among fans.

Eric Young was initially released from WWE in 2020 after a four-year tenure with the company. It was reported a few months back that Triple H re-signed the 43-year-old star secretly and was waiting to re-introduce him on TV programming. However, Young was once again released from the Stamford-based promotion after he requested it, with reports noting that he did not want to work with Vince McMahon for multiple reasons.

Young's reason for departure caused a major uproar among fans, with a majority of them showing support for the former Sanity member. A few also expressed frustration with the turmoil Vince McMahon's return has caused in the wrestling world.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Clint McCormick @ClintM83 @WrestlingCovers Massive respect for putting morals over money. Might pick up a T-Shirt of his next time he’s in the UK.

Eric Young commented on his departure from WWE

While Eric Young's first tenure with WWE was much longer than his latest one, he failed to gain much prominence during that time. However, the star is a major name in Impact Wrestling and has won multiple titles in the promotion.

The 43-year-old joined Impact Wrestling after initially getting released from Vince McMahon's global juggernaut in 2020. While he was among many who were brought back by Triple H, Young never got a chance to appear on TV programming and eventually asked for his release. Following his departure from WWE, Eric once again showed up on Impact Wrestling, coming out as Scott D'Amore's mystery partner at Slammiversary 2023. The duo defeated Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag team bout.

The Canadian Star took to Twitter after the match to reflect on his recent decision:

"This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!" tweeted Young.

Eric Young @TheEricYoung This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my

mind it was the right one!

While Eric Young is a multiple-time champion in Impact Wrestling, he only won one title during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. His most notable run in the company came when he was a part of the Sanity faction on NXT along with Alexander Wolfe, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross. However, Young was promoted to the main roster in 2019 as part of the Superstar Shake-up, separating him from the faction.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here