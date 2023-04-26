"It's just not interesting" - WWE Universe doesn't want Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns in a dream match by winning the new World Heavyweight Title

The WWE Universe has rejected the idea of Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship and facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

On Monday Night RAW, Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Title. The inaugural champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

While a large portion of the WWE Universe wants Rollins to become the inaugural champion, they are aware that The Visionary could end up losing to Roman Reigns in a potential match between the two at Survivor Series.

Check out the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe:

Logan Nordine @loganp2134



It's just not interesting and makes Survivor Series a lot more boring gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode



GIVE IT TO ME Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight champion & facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.GIVE IT TO ME #WWERaw Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight champion & facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. GIVE IT TO ME #WWERaw https://t.co/Hw80ysHL7n Nah no more Brand vs Brand or Title vs Title at Survivor SeriesIt's just not interesting and makes Survivor Series a lot more boring twitter.com/godIymode/stat… Nah no more Brand vs Brand or Title vs Title at Survivor SeriesIt's just not interesting and makes Survivor Series a lot more boring twitter.com/godIymode/stat…

Christopher Russo @bayxlrbayxlr @godIymode No. No. No. No. No. Merging the titles was how we got here in the first place. PLEASE don't let that be a possibility again. @godIymode No. No. No. No. No. Merging the titles was how we got here in the first place. PLEASE don't let that be a possibility again.

Bilal🟢⚫️🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 @mcgabinoracle @godIymode Roman and rollins in a exhibition match sorry but We dont want this @godIymode Roman and rollins in a exhibition match sorry but We dont want this

Vince Russo spoke about Seth Rollins' promo on this week's RAW

Seth Rollins will be in action at the upcoming Backlash premium live event. He will face Omos for the very first time in his career.

On RAW, Rollins cut a promo directed at The Nigerian Giant. However, speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that his words didn't make much sense, given that there's no proper heat between the two.

"Not only do you randomly get this match, but then Rollins is kinda in the face of Omos and cutting a heated promo. I am standing there like, 'What are you mad at him for? What did he do?' Where's the heat, bro, that you're getting up in his face and you're cutting this promo? All he [Omos] did was walk out. If he [Seth] was ever going to laugh, this would've been the time to laugh because there is no heat there bro," said Russo.

At WrestleMania 39, Rollins defeated Logan Paul in an incredible singles match. He will aim to continue his winning streak by beating Omos in Puerto Rico. The Nigerian Giant, meanwhile, lost to Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins become the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes