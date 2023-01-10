"It's his life and blood" - Former WWE employee details what it was like working under Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Dawn Pappas recently shared their experience working with Vince McMahon almost two decades ago.

Former CEO Vince McMahon was accused of misconduct with former female employees and resigned from the company in July last year. The 77-year-old recently returned as the promotion prepares for a media rights deal and a potential sale of the company.

Speaking on the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE public relations representative Dawn Pappas shared her experience working under Vince McMahon in 2004.

"Vince [McMahon] is likely exactly what you think Vince is like. That's not fair, he's not [the Vince McMahon character]. He's very calculating, he's very smart, he's very direct," said Dawn Pappas.

She noted that Mr. McMahon doesn't pay much attention to the world outside of the company and is not surprised that he can't sit on the sidelines for long.

"Vince is going to do what Vince is going to do and he doesn't want to know, think, or see anything else going on outside. That was the impression I got. To hear Hunter [Triple H] has been doing a great job with the company, I love that because I love him, he's a super smart guy. I liked him and have a lot of respect for him. I'm not surprised that Vince can't take a seat. It's his life and blood." [H/T Fightful]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Dawn Pappas on Vince McMahon not seeing MMA as a threat to WWE

Former WWE employee Dawn Pappas suggested that Vince McMahon failed professional wrestling by not recognizing that MMA could become a threat back in the day.

She told the Chosen Life podcast that she wished the former CEO would have taken MMA seriously and watched some of their events.

"I think, and this is just me talking, he failed wrestling by not taking the threat of MMA seriously," said Dawn Pappas. "When I went to WWE and I started seeing the numbers dropping, 'oh, we're losing our viewership.' Okay, what are we doing about it? My first thought was, we should all be going to Vegas and a MMA event and see what they're doing and comparing it to what we're doing." [H/T Fightful]

Reports regarding who might purchase the company have already started to make the rounds. With McMahon back as Executive Chairman, it remains to be seen how soon the sale can happen.

Who would you like to see purchase WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes