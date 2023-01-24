"It's not looking so ucey right now"- WWE Universe erupts as they discuss Sami Zayn's fate on the upcoming episode of RAW

Wrestling fans have been mulling over Sami Zayn's fate on the upcoming episode of RAW.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted The Honorary Uce as he detailed the latter's actions on the previous episode of SmackDown.

Shortly afterward, during the contract signing between The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens, the latter attacked the Bloodline members as he took out Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Sami was nowhere to be seen during the chaos and appeared only after The Prizefight ran away into the crowd.

Following Sami's actions on the blue brand last week, wrestling fans have opened up about his fate on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Most fans mentioned how scared they are for The Honorary Uce, while others assumed that The Tribal Chief might fight Zayn and throw him out of the stable.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

E t h a n @phaithful1423 @reigns_era They're definitely building towards a culminating point with the Bloodline story but I don't think Roman kicks him out officially tomorrow (with a beat down). Paul brought up the very important detail on Fri: they don't want to give Sami reason to side with KO in the match at RR @reigns_era They're definitely building towards a culminating point with the Bloodline story but I don't think Roman kicks him out officially tomorrow (with a beat down). Paul brought up the very important detail on Fri: they don't want to give Sami reason to side with KO in the match at RR

Ryan Ferrara @ryfar33 @reigns_era I wonder if they turn on him just to have him help Roman at the Rumble and fool everyone like they did with Heyman supposively getting taken out the Bloodline just to comeback and help Roman beat Brock @reigns_era I wonder if they turn on him just to have him help Roman at the Rumble and fool everyone like they did with Heyman supposively getting taken out the Bloodline just to comeback and help Roman beat Brock

Gian @xFloridaMan @reigns_era They won’t do anything Sami is going to win the rumble then they will have a celebration and they will do what evolution did to Orton @reigns_era They won’t do anything Sami is going to win the rumble then they will have a celebration and they will do what evolution did to Orton

Sibasish Satapathy @Sibasish31 @reigns_era Roman has not signed the contract yet. What if tomorrow if signed the contract with Sami's blood. @reigns_era Roman has not signed the contract yet. What if tomorrow if signed the contract with Sami's blood.

Dutch Mantell mentioned if WWE can destroy The Bloodline and Sami Zayn's storyline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently speculated on whether the company could destroy The Bloodline and Sami Zayn's current storyline.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although the heel stable has had a good storyline so far, he hopes that the company doesn't destroy it.

He further gave credit to WWE's creative team for building this incredible storyline.

"They have put this together brilliantly. I don't think they can screw this up. But, they can. Believe me. They can screw it up, if they can get screwed up, they can. But I don't think they will. I think they're way ahead of the game on this one. Way ahead."

It will be interesting to see what happens to Sami Zayn on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing Bloodline and Sami storyline? Sound off in the comment section below.

