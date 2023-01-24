"It's not looking so ucey right now"- WWE Universe erupts as they discuss Sami Zayn's fate on the upcoming episode of RAW

Wrestling fans have been mulling over Sami Zayn's fate on the upcoming episode of RAW.
On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns confronted The Honorary Uce as he detailed the latter's actions on the previous episode of SmackDown.
Shortly afterward, during the contract signing between The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens, the latter attacked the Bloodline members as he took out Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Sami was nowhere to be seen during the chaos and appeared only after The Prizefight ran away into the crowd.
Following Sami's actions on the blue brand last week, wrestling fans have opened up about his fate on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.
Most fans mentioned how scared they are for The Honorary Uce, while others assumed that The Tribal Chief might fight Zayn and throw him out of the stable.
Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:
Dutch Mantell mentioned if WWE can destroy The Bloodline and Sami Zayn's storyline
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently speculated on whether the company could destroy The Bloodline and Sami Zayn's current storyline.
While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although the heel stable has had a good storyline so far, he hopes that the company doesn't destroy it.
He further gave credit to WWE's creative team for building this incredible storyline.
"They have put this together brilliantly. I don't think they can screw this up. But, they can. Believe me. They can screw it up, if they can get screwed up, they can. But I don't think they will. I think they're way ahead of the game on this one. Way ahead."
It will be interesting to see what happens to Sami Zayn on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.
What are your thoughts on the ongoing Bloodline and Sami storyline?
