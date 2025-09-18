"It's a lot of nerves" - Jimmy Uso discusses reuniting The Usos and teaming with Jey Uso at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos are set to reunite at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision. Jimmy Uso shared his thoughts and feelings about teaming up with Jey Uso once again.

For the first time in six months, Jey and Jimmy are set to team up against The Brons in Indianapolis. The decorated tag team is at a disadvantage due to the sheer size of both Breakker and Reed.

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter on Wednesday, The Usos promoted their match at Wrestlepalooza. The event will be the first PLE under WWE's partnership with ESPN, so both companies are going all out on trying to get as many eyes on the show as possible.

One of the questions asked to the twins is how they are feeling heading into the match. Jimmy admitted to being nervous and excited about teaming up with Jey once again.

"It's been a really a long time of me and my brother tag. So, Wrestlepalooza coming up, it's a lot of nerves. This is a whole new thing happening here. It's been a while since I stepped in the ring with my brother. So, we back at it again and it's time to get active," Jimmy said.

In addition to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, The Usos might have to keep their eyes open for LA Knight, who has been trading hits with Jey Uso over the past two weeks on RAW.

When did The Usos last team up?

While it may feel that The Usos haven't teamed up for quite some time due to Jey Uso's push, their last match as a duo happened earlier this year. Jimmy Uso came to the aid of his brother on the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jey and Jimmy made it look easy, beating Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with ease. It was just a one-time reunion, with their last match as an official tag team happening way back at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England.

It was Jey and Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in what was dubbed by WWE as Bloodline Civil War.

