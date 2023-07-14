"It's only a matter of time," "SummerSlam" - WWE Universe believes popular star is set to turn on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has yet to face its biggest challenge in the form of Jey Uso. However, fans believe that The Tribal Chief's days as champion is numbered after his loss, and Solo Sikoa will soon turn on The Head of The Table.

Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa assisted Roman Reigns in securing one of the biggest wins of his career when he faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Sikoa's interference became a pattern in any and every Roman Reigns match since the former made his main roster debut.

However, The Usos were able to neutralize The Enforcer and The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has shown signs of leaving The Bloodline and fans believe that Sikoa will turn on The Tribal Chief and it can most likely happen at SummerSlam or anytime after the event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Akira Sapphire Flamez @CaveOfTheMafia @SKWrestling_ Yeah...Roman couldn't even beat Cody without Solo’s help! And Jey pinning Roman showed that Roman is beatable. I think it will happen either at Summer Slam or after

Justin Cole LIVERPOOL FC MY LIFE @JustinC94019825 @SKWrestling_ Yes no doubt Solo will turn on Roman its only a matter of time they teasing it all the time an you can see Solo isnt 100% ok wit Roman that Spike will be delivered

SavageEagleFan33 @Eternl_Chaos @SKWrestling_ I'll say at SummerSlam he betrays Roman and Jey becomes champ

Guntherfan @guntherfan91754 @SKWrestling_ He turns at summerslam then we get Roman vs solo at crown jewel

SharulnjanJ @Sharuln81492789 @SKWrestling_ I Think Yes Solo Sikoa Will Be Leaving The Bloodline To Reunite Jimmy And Jey Uso

It will be interesting to see when The Enforcer leaves the Island of Relevancy and goes head-to-head against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Solo Sikoa showed signs of turning on Roman Reigns during WWE SmackDown

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his first appearance on the main roster at WWE Clash at The Castle. With Sikoa's help, Roman Reigns was able to successfully beat Drew McIntyre in his home country to retain the Undisputed Universal Championships.

Later, the Street Champion joined Friday Night SmackDown and joined The Bloodline. However, Sikoa had to pick a side when Jimmy Uso decided to crash The Tribal Chief's 1000 days celebration on WWE SmackDown. Instead, he remained loyal to The Bloodline and attacked Jimmy.

Unfortunately, the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were not able to defeat The Usos in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023 in London. However, Jey Uso was able to do the impossible when he pinned The Tribal Chief for the three count in the middle of the ring.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline staged an attack on The Usos. During the segment, Solo Sikoa was seen holding the Ula Fala and hesitated before giving it back to The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see when Sikoa turns his back on The Head of The Table.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa as the next Undisputed Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.