"It's only a matter of time," "SummerSlam" - WWE Universe believes popular star is set to turn on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign has yet to face its biggest challenge in the form of Jey Uso. However, fans believe that The Tribal Chief's days as champion is numbered after his loss, and Solo Sikoa will soon turn on The Head of The Table.
Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa assisted Roman Reigns in securing one of the biggest wins of his career when he faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Sikoa's interference became a pattern in any and every Roman Reigns match since the former made his main roster debut.
However, The Usos were able to neutralize The Enforcer and The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has shown signs of leaving The Bloodline and fans believe that Sikoa will turn on The Tribal Chief and it can most likely happen at SummerSlam or anytime after the event.
It will be interesting to see when The Enforcer leaves the Island of Relevancy and goes head-to-head against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Solo Sikoa showed signs of turning on Roman Reigns during WWE SmackDown
Last year, Solo Sikoa made his first appearance on the main roster at WWE Clash at The Castle. With Sikoa's help, Roman Reigns was able to successfully beat Drew McIntyre in his home country to retain the Undisputed Universal Championships.
Later, the Street Champion joined Friday Night SmackDown and joined The Bloodline. However, Sikoa had to pick a side when Jimmy Uso decided to crash The Tribal Chief's 1000 days celebration on WWE SmackDown. Instead, he remained loyal to The Bloodline and attacked Jimmy.
Unfortunately, the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were not able to defeat The Usos in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023 in London. However, Jey Uso was able to do the impossible when he pinned The Tribal Chief for the three count in the middle of the ring.
On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline staged an attack on The Usos. During the segment, Solo Sikoa was seen holding the Ula Fala and hesitated before giving it back to The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see when Sikoa turns his back on The Head of The Table.
