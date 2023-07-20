"It's now or never" - WWE Universe believes 6-time champion will finally dethrone Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe when he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. However, The Visionary has a massive target on his back, and fans believe Finn Balor finally has Rollins' number and will become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Earlier this year, Finn Balor failed to beat Seth Rollins in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. After failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Balor was hell-bent on getting a rematch and also blamed Damian Priest's appearance for his loss.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Prince once again attacked Seth Rollins and demanded another shot at the Biggest Party of The Summer. The WWE Universe believes Balor will finally get the upper hand and long-awaited revenge on The Visionary by taking his title at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @WrestleFeatures Yes. WWE owes it to Finn.



Bálor was the good little soldier for so long after WWE never went back to him as a world champion after his injury.



Even if it’s a short reign, you got to do it.



Another loss to Seth would be mind boggling.

nerdy-times @Nayra96969 @WrestleFeatures Yeaaaaaahhh

let his redemption story be completed and it will be a solid move to cement legacy of judgement day. Moreover u can build Priest vs Finn in future.

〰️ @visionsofs @WrestleFeatures It is. There’s never gonna be a more perfect time and story for him to win.



The only other way would be for Priest to ruin things for him and then Finn eventually dethrones Priest. That’s option 2.



But beating Seth in this scenario, with this story, it’s now or never.

Warren Night @WarrenNight975 @WrestleFeatures I believe so. Gives Seth time to rest a heal. Finn gets a run that will eventually lead to the turn on Damien on the Judgment Day.

Wrestle_Real @wrestle_real @WrestleFeatures Idk but he's earned it in my book.

It is highly likely that the World Heavyweight Championship could come under The Judgment Day as the stable is on a hunt to win titles. Recently, Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship.

Three out of four members of The Judgment Day already carry the gold or briefcase, and Finn Balor can complete the list by winning the title.

Seth Rollins talks about the ongoing issues he's facing as the World Heavyweight Champion

The Judgment Day has been feuding with Seth Rollins for weeks after The Visionary won the World Heavyweight Championship and became the face of Monday Night RAW.

However, Rollins has also dealt with injuries similar to how any superstar does in their career. The biggest injury of his career was around the time when he won his first WWE Championship as a member of The Authority.

Speaking to Logan Paul on ImPaulsive, The Visionary opened up about the ongoing physical isthat he is facing as the champion, and he might end up going for surgery.

"My knees been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it," said Rollins.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins goes on a hiatus in the near future after dropping the newly won title.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' run as champion?