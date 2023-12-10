"It's so over", "Need to request for release"- WWE Universe slams Triple H-led creative for 'failing' former champions

Triple H has played a vital role in bolstering the current WWE roster since taking over the company's creative last July. However, his booking of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre since their promotion to the main roster has not been well received by fans.

The Unholy Union duo were involved in a feud against each other for a long time before they decided to join forces earlier this year. They did not take long to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James. The pair was promoted to the main roster with the titles during this year's Draft. However, they were soon challenged by the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, for a title unification match, which Alba and Isla ended up losing.

The duo has not done anything notable since losing the titles, and have been majorly lost in the shuffle. While they have made sporadic appearances on TV programming, their last televised match came way back in June.

Fans pointed out the abysmal booking of the former champions on social media, with many highlighting that their career went downhill after they got promoted to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H has taken big measures to fix WWE's women's division

While fans are rightfully not happy with the main roster treatment of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, no one can deny the steps Triple H has taken to improve the WWE's women's division since taking over the company's creative from his father-in-law Vince McMahon.

One of the first things Hunter did after taking over was bringing back Dakota Kai and promoting IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. The faction is currently at its strongest, with Kairi Sane returning to join their ranks at Crown Jewel, and Asuka also aligning with them a few days later. Other names such as Shotzi, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez have also been given significant spotlight in the last few months.

Expand Tweet

Triple H has also signed a huge name in Jade Cargill to WWE. While the former AEW TBS Champion is yet to make her in-ring debut, she is already being touted as the 'next big thing.' Many are expecting her to wrestle her first match at Royal Rumble, but the star herself has asked the fans to remain patient.

Are you impressed with Triple H's booking of the women's division? Sound off in the comments section below!