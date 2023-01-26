"It's over" - Sami Zayn's latest social media post leaves WWE fans fearing for his future in The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's status within The Bloodline is possibly WWE's best storyline today. It has been filled with several twists and turns. The Honorary Uce has been excellent on RAW and SmackDown, as have Roman Reigns and The Usos. However, Zayn's latest Instagram post has left fans worried.

The Trial of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW XXX saw him remain a part of the group, as Jey Uso provided video evidence that he is loyal. A few days after the show, the former Intercontinental Champion posted a photo with him on Instagram with the caption, "It's been a ride."

This kind of caption is usually used when something great ends. This has caused panic and concern among WWE fans on Twitter, who think Zayn's time in The Bloodline is nearing its end.

Meanwhile, some did point out that he may have been speaking specifically about his personal journey with Jey Uso, who went from despising Sami to loving him like a brother. Nevertheless, most fans think The Honorary Uce will be kicked out of the group by Roman Reigns. Check out their reactions to the above post:

The Tribal Chief is set to give Sami Zayn one final test to prove his loyalty to the Anoa'i family at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen what it will be.

Will Sami Zayn still be a part of The Bloodline after WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Roman Reigns' test for The Honorary Uce could have something to do with his match against Kevin Owens. Zayn may interfere and help the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeat KO, saving him from exile from The Bloodline.

However, there is a chance Sami Zayn will be entered into the Royal Rumble Match and that he must win to remain a part of the group. If that is the case, the end might be near for him. WWE fans will likely be rooting for Sami, though.

Expect him to be ousted from The Bloodline anytime from the Royal Rumble to the SmackDown after. Zayn is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for his world titles at February's Elimination Chamber premium live event in his hometown of Montreal.

Do you want Sami Zayn to remain a part of The Bloodline following the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!

