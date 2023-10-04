"It's Roman", "Future Heyman guy" - WWE fans react to blockbuster Paul Heyman announcement

WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to a blockbuster Paul Heyman announcement on the latest episode of NXT.

Heyman, alongside the other members of The Bloodline, is currently in a heated feud with John Cena. During the latest episode of WWE NXT, a match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes was announced for next week.

However, the shocking announcement was that The Cenation Leader would be present ringside for Hayes, and Paul Heyman would be present to help out Breakker, which was approved by Roman Reigns.

Wrestle Ops recently took to Twitter to post about these two announcements which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on the post.

Some of the fans believe Heyman might manage Bron Breakker in the future, and this could just be the first step towards that.

Others were excited to see John Cena and Heyman on the show next week.

Llyod Anoa'i talked about Paul Heyman managing Roman Reigns in WWE

In a recent episode of UnSKripted, Lloyd Anoa'i said that Paul Heyman was the perfect fit for Roman Reigns, as the former had a lot of experience which helped The Bloodline storyline reach great heights in the business.

"He also managed my brother and my cousin, as the Samoan Swat Team. Then it went on to him managing them again. I mean, it's gone on for years. Then we worked for him in ECW. We've always been a part of Paul, and what better way than not to make that Bloodline story great than not using Paul Heyman? He was already over when he was doing the thing with Brock Lesnar, but when Roman came up, and he became Head of the Table, all that stuff, it was just so perfect."

WWE fans are extremely excited to see what's in store for Bron Breakker after Heyman has seemingly aligned himself with him.

