"It's a sign to let it go," "I'm crying" - WWE Universe savagely tears into The Rock following RAW return 

The Rock returned to WWE RAW this week to interrupt Jinder Mahal as he ranted about the company's fanbase and America in general.

The former WWE Champion made his way out to the ring to belittle Mahal before hitting him with a spinebuster and a People's Elbow. While the comments made after the altercation, which teased a match with Roman Reigns, are now making headlines, fans have lashed out at Rock for his stamina on RAW.

Several fans have pointed out that The Rock was already out of breath after delivering two moves, which doesn't give them high hopes for WrestleMania.

"He's gassed after a spinebuster and a people's elbow. Guys it's a sign to let it go. (unless it's at Elimination Chamber)," one fan wrote.

At the same time, others made it clear that Rock has three months to get himself into shape for the match.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns has been a match that the WWE Universe has been pushing for since The Tribal Chief became champion, and now it appears it could finally become a reality. It seems that many of the fans have decided that they are against the idea.

The Rock is yet to cross paths with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown or RAW

The People's Champion has returned to the company twice in the span of three months; in that time, he has been on both RAW and SmackDown. It's worth noting that both of these appearances were to deliver cryptic promos when Roman Reigns wasn't in attendance.

Reigns has been absent from WWE for much of 2023 and only clocked a total of 11 matches all year, but he isn't a hard person to find. It's unclear why Rock hasn't returned to confront him so that the build for their match can officially begin.

