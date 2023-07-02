"It's a spoiler," "There's no way that's an accident" - WWE fans spot something unusual during recent Roman Reigns and Bloodline segments

Roman Reigns' Bloodline has been dishing out some of the best segments in WWE recently. Reigns' Wise Man Paul Heyman has been roaming around with his titles over his shoulders, and fans recently spotted something unusual about one of them.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion appeared on SmackDown in London to hype up his match against The Usos last week. Following the show, The Bloodline and The Usos locked horns at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Civil War saw The Usos finally get the better of The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer. Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns to win the match for his side, ending the latter's three-and-a-half-year reign of being unpinned.

During The Bloodline's appearance on SmackDown, eagle-eyed fans noted that the WWE Championship Paul Heyman had over his shoulder had Brock Lesnar's side plates on it.

#SmackDown Not sure if anyone else noticed, but the WWE Championship that Paul Heyman is holding has Brock Lesnar’s side plates. Not sure if anyone else noticed, but the WWE Championship that Paul Heyman is holding has Brock Lesnar’s side plates. 😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/4d9sWSzjyJ

Another fan added that Heyman was trying hard to cover the side plates during Reigns and Sikoa's match against The Usos at Money in the Bank.

This lit up the WWE Universe, as some fans speculated that Lesnar could reignite his rivalry with The Tribal Chief. However, others pointed out more plausible reasons for The Wise Man carrying the title with the old side plates.

becca @mrsl923 @_PWChronicle There’s no way that’s an accident. Even if they for some reason didn’t have Roman’s title, aren’t the plates removable?? @_PWChronicle There’s no way that’s an accident. Even if they for some reason didn’t have Roman’s title, aren’t the plates removable??

CB @Col3man97 @_PWChronicle I’d assume since it’s not technically a recognized title anymore that it resembles who he beat for it. @_PWChronicle I’d assume since it’s not technically a recognized title anymore that it resembles who he beat for it.

🇫🇯 @1grimeystain @_PWChronicle those are paul heymans championships from being the advocate/wiseman @_PWChronicle those are paul heymans championships from being the advocate/wiseman

Brock Lesnar is not yet done with his rivalry against Cody Rhodes. Many expected him to show up at Money in the Bank and cost The American Nightmare his match against Dominik Mysterio. However, the same did not happen.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' rivalry with The Usos is far from over. The loss for The Tribal Chief could only mean that he will look to exact some revenge against Jey and Jimmy at SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction could come to an end soon in WWE

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has lost many supporters since the beginning of 2023. Sami Zayn was the first superstar to exit the faction after he betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble event.

Jimmy Uso was next to turn on Reigns at Night of Champions, followed by his brother Jey Uso soon after. Currently, Reigns is only left with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa by his side.

An update by BWE following Money in the Bank suggested that the faction's story could end soon.

"Big calls are made for The Bloodline closure chapter. The next few weeks will be crazy before the biggest stop of the year SummerSlam. Tighten those seatbelts."

This could mean that Solo Sikoa could be leaving his cousin, or Paul Heyman might be going against his Tribal Chief. However, the company will lose its top faction if the creative team decides to split the trio.

