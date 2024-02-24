"It's The Undertaker", "one last run" - WWE Universe erupts as screens go black during the Elimination Chamber stream

The WWE Universe watching Elimination Chamber: Perth from home was convinced that The Undertaker would make his way to the ring at the premium live event. A blackout moment during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match led fans to believe The Phenom was arriving.

The Elimination Chamber started with a bang, and fans in attendance brought in all their energy. They were extremely vocal in their love and hate for the top WWE Superstars who made their way to Perth, Australia. The biggest boos of the night were seen when Dominik Mysterio introduced The Judgment Day members before their match.

The loathe for Dominik grew even more when he kept disrupting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. Dirty Dom proved to be such a menace that the referee had to demand him to head to the back. Before he made his way to the back, Dominik was flipped off by fans in attendance, forcing the Stamford-based promotion to blackout the screens of viewers at home. The blackout led fans to believe that The Undertaker was set to appear during the match.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

While The Undertaker did not return to the ring at Elimination Chamber: Perth, it looks like fans do not mind keeping their hopes alive to see The Deadman come out of retirement.

What did you think of the blackout moment on TV screens? Sound off in the comments section below!