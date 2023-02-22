"It's those thicc legs" - WWE Universe reacts to Adam Pearce boasting about his physical appearance

WWE Official Adam Pearce has revealed that he never misses a leg day in response to a hilarious compliment from a fan on social media.

When he's not dealing with constant complaints from Chelsea Green, Adam seemingly spends his time in the gym. The WWE authority figure is regularly featured on television, and apparently some wrestling fans have taken an interest in the 44-year-old.

A Twitter user complimented Adam Pearce's backside and the WWE official had a hilarious reaction to the message. Pearce thanked the fan and noted that he never misses a leg day when he goes to the gym.

"Thank you. I never miss leg day," tweeted Pearce.

The WWE Universe reacted to the hilarious exchange by throwing more compliments in Adam's direction.

Chelsea Green warns Adam Pearce after WWE RAW

Chelsea Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match and has gone winless since.

She entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #20 and was eliminated in just five seconds. Rhea Ripley sent her flying over the top rope and went on to win the match after entering at #1. Despite her embarrassing elimination at the Royal Rumble, the 31-year-old still considers herself to be the star of the women's division.

Chelsea was absent during last night's edition of RAW due to travel issues, but it has been spun into a storyline by Green and Pearce on social media. She claimed that she flew to Ottawa, Illinois for RAW when the show was in Canada. Adam Pearce stated that it was a mistake and that Chelsea should let it go. Green suggested that everyone would have already been fired if she were in charge of the company.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP twitter.com/imchelseagreen… Travel issues are no joke, Chelsea. Our travel department prides itself on quality service not just for you, but for our other Superstars and crew. An unfortunate mistake occurred, and they don’t need to be shamed into feeling worse than they already do. #IStandWithTravel Travel issues are no joke, Chelsea. Our travel department prides itself on quality service not just for you, but for our other Superstars and crew. An unfortunate mistake occurred, and they don’t need to be shamed into feeling worse than they already do. #IStandWithTravel ❤️✈️🙏 twitter.com/imchelseagreen… You’d all be fired if I ran this company!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/scrapdaddyap/s… You’d all be fired if I ran this company!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/scrapdaddyap/s…

The storyline between Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce has been a hit with wrestling fans. Time will tell if Pearce will book Chelsea in a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

